Cardi B just went off off. Rule number 1 dont talk about Cardi’s kid period. Also, dont take tweets the wrong way unless its clearly stated whats going on. Cardi goes off on the haters

for the making up rumors, and health defects. Twitter seems to be mad at the people who bashed her on the internet about not attending the Grammy Awards.

P-skillz @Pskillzflo

