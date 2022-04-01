Texans Remember Selena “The Queen of Tejano”

Texans are honoring the life of Selena Quintanilla Pérez who was slain March 31, 1995 at only 23 by the president of her fan club Yolanda Saldívar. At the time when Saldivar started the Fan Club in 1991, Selena had no idea that this relationship would turn into Yolanda managing her clothing boutiques and managing her financial accounts. One day, Selena’s father Abraham noticed something wasn’t right about Yolanda and found evidence that she had been embezzling money from his daughter. He eventually fired her, and a a few weeks later Selena met up with Saldivar to pick up some documents that belonged to her. When Saldívar finally handed them over, she pulled out the gun she had bought days earlier and shot Selena as she walked out the room. Selena was able to make it to the lobby to tell staff that it was Yolanda who shot her. She is now serving her life sentence at Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas and is eligible for parole on March 30, 2025.

“Yolanda wanted to kill Selena because Selena was firing Yolanda. She wouldn’t exist if she didn’t have Selena. And if she didn’t work for Selena, she didn’t want to work for anybody,” Carlos Valdez, Lead Prosecutor and District Judge Nueces County, Texas

During her career Selena introduced the world to Tejano music and was the first Tejano artist to ever win a Grammy for Best Mexican-American album in 1994. She also had seven No. 1 hits and 14 top 10 hits on the Hot Latin Songs Chart . When she released Amor Prohibido on March 22, 1994 it became “Latin’s Best-Selling Album of All Time”. It sold 2,000,000 copies in its first year and was certified 20 times platinum.

Check out some of the world’s favorite moments of the “The Queen of Tejano”

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: