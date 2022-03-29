Boosie Boo Got A New Boo

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like the Louisiana legend has taken his talents to Memphis, but this isn’t sport related. New boo alert, and she’s courtside shining and dining. Peep out Boosie‘s positive energy

during the outing. Martin Luther Kings last hotel memorial cite even got some exposure. Press play for the vibes going down in Memphis. Plus is Boosie looking to sign new artist to a new label ?

P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)

