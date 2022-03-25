Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones Feels “Very Good” About Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Election Chances

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With all the recent talk surrounding U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, it can be hard to put everything in perspective and know exactly when she’ll find out if Black History has been made once again.

Thankfully, we had the pleasure of speaking with former U.S. Senator Doug Jones, KBJ’s personal guide throughout her Senate confirmation process, to break down why, how and when she’ll know for sure if the Supreme Court seat is hers to claim.

From breaking down the facts on why Brown Jackson is so qualified, to walking us through the timeline of what she still needs to accomplish, Jones proved to be the go-to-guy for anyone out there that’s been a bit confused about why this is such an important time in American history.

Allow Doug Jones to school you on all the need-to-know info in Ketanji Brown Jackson’s history-making hearing below on The Morning Hustle:

