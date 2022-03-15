Senate Passes ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent In The U.S.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We’re sure many of you woke up this past Sunday to find that your clock “jumped” forward by an hour, signifying the beginning of Daylight Saving Time as a way to preserve sunlight. However, the biggest question that many have pondered for years in regards to the annual occurrence is a simple one: why?

The Senate decided to answer that question once and for all by passing a measure that will make DST permanent from now on throughout the United States, hopefully eliminating the mass confusion in general.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As CNN reports, The Sunshine Protection Act received unanimous consent by the chamber but will need to pass the House and get a signature from President Joe Biden before officially becoming law.

More info below from officials in full support of Daylight Saving Time becoming permanent, via CNN:

“Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a sponsor of the legislation, said he doesn’t have any assurance the House will take it up, but ‘it’s an idea whose time has come.’

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was presiding at the time of the bill’s consideration and who represents Arizona, a state that doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time, could be heard on the mic saying ‘Ooh, I love it.’ Following its passage, she let out a ‘Yes!’

The bill has bipartisan backing including several Republican and Democratic cosponsors. ‘You’ll see it’s an eclectic collection of members of the United States Senate in favor of what we’ve just done here in the Senate, and that’s to pass a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent,” said Rubio in remarks on the Senate floor. “Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it?’

‘If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,’ added Rubio.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s refreshing to see Republicans and Democrats actually agreeing on a subject for once. Those expecting an immediate change will have to hold their horses though, as the bill won’t go into effect until November 2023 if passed due to the existing time schedule already put in place by the transportation industry.

Here comes the sun!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Senate Passes ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent In The U.S. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: