The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Steph Curry and his Curry Brand are looking to get some buzz going in the sneaker game and to get some heads turning their way they’ll be dropping a few new and cool colorways to the Curry Flow 9 which will be inspired by some classic characters from Sesame Street.

Dubbed the “Street Pack,” the Curry 9’s will be coming in five different and vibrant colorways which will be paying homage to five specific Sesame Street puppets: Cookie Monster (“Taking Cookies”), Oscar The Grouch (“Talkin Trash”), Lil The Tiger (“Beyond The Stripe”), Abby Cadabby (“Now You See Me”), and of course, Elmo (“Dribble Me Elmo”). Speaking on Sesame Street, Steph revealed which of all the characters is his personal favorite.

“My favorite Muppet on Sesame Street is definitely Elmo,” said Stephen Curry. “He’s always laughing and smiling and having a great time and bringing the best out of everybody. It’s the same joy that I try to bring to the court,” said the NBA All-Star. Curry, a father of three, has embraced the Sesame Street collaboration in part because of their shared commitment to uplifting underserved and underrepresented communities, and its ability to spread joy and positivity around the world.”

The colorways are pretty dope and they look comfortable as can be.

The “Taking Cookies” and “Talkin Trash” colorways dropped on March 11 with the remaining colorways set to release soon.

Will you be picking up a pair of the “Street Pack” Curry 9’s? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stephen Curry To Drop ‘Sesame Street’ Themed Curry 9 Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: