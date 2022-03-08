Megan Thee Stallion’s, Ex-Bestfriend, Kelsey Nicole is Pregnant!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kelsey Nicole is pregnant!

Many people know Kelsey Nicole from being Megan Thee Stallion’s bestfriend. Unfortunately their long term friendship went sour after the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident

While it is still a mysetery as to what exactly happened that night, despite that night, Kelsey still has found a source of happiness.

In celebrating Women’s International Day, Kelsey Nicole took to Instagram to share with us glowing pictures of her pregnancy as she is expecting her first child.

In her caption she wrote, “Since the day I found out I was pregnant , protecting my peace has been my priority NOT only for me; but for my home & new blessing. This pregnancy has opened up another level of strength and has brought a new meaning of life to me . My journey so far has been nothing short of amazing . Happy international women’s day. Special thank you to @dreamymomentsphotography for these beautiful pictures , her work is so breathtaking”

Many wondered where Kelsey was to put her two cents in as the Megan and Tory incident from 2021, resurfaced this past February of 2022. These photos below explain her absence. Kelsey has been focused on her journey of bringing a new life into the world!

Congrats mamas!

