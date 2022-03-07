Gas Prices Too High To Go Back Into The Office

With gas prices averaging around $4 a gallon, Americans are unsure how to feel about President Joe Biden’s recent call to companies and corporations to end work from home.

During the height of the pandemic the percentage of people working from home rose from 5% to 37%; that’s about 4.7 million people that work remotely at least half the day. In contrast, about 16% of jobs in the U.S. hire remotely only. This data also supports Americans questions concerning the health of the environment since more people have not driven to work within the past two years. According to NASA, “while carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions fell by 5.4% in 2020, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere continued to grow at about the same rate as in preceding years.” Residents in DFW are also feeling the heat of soaring gas prices.

Should we continue to work from home? Does the price of gas affect your commute to and from the office? Leave us a comment and tell us what neighborhood in Dallas you’re in and what the prices look like at your nearby gas station!

