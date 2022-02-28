Ukrainian Residents Create Homemade Bombs To Fight Back Russians

On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a full scale invasion on Ukraine including bombing their international airport and trapping millions inside of the country with no way out. After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the country to help, civilians volunteered to fight were formed under the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces. Both men and women are taking to the streets to fight for their country.

Communities are now starting to get creative like the employees at Pravada Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine. They’re recycling beer bottles to create molotov’s to help defend their 720,000 residents from Russian troops. In fact, they’re getting more pubs on board and are also receiving military training for residents to learn how to use these ‘poor mans grenades’ after TMZ says “officials in the capital of Kyiv urged locals to “neutralize the occupier” with the homemade firebombs.”

Check out some of the chilling photos obtained by TMZ below.

