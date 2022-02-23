Rick Ross Just Got Jacked By Security

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wow did Rick Ross realy just get jacked by the infamous self defense protection guard of the year via social media. Press play for the real run down, on how Rozzay got

his bottle jacked. Demonstration gone right after all. Ross may have a soar nose , but in the long run he may not get jacked again due to the break down techniques of the

security. Detroits finest has just shocked the internet again.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: