The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like Soulja Boy didnt bring that Big Draco energy to the Basket ball court up against Chris Brown. Press play to see how much pressure Breezy was flexin with. NBA vibes for sure

from the Run it Singer.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: