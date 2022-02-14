The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Just in time for lovers day, Queen Naija stops by The Morning Hustle to drop off her new single Hate Our Love, featuring fellow Detroit Native Big Sean. The songstress shared that the song was extremely sentimental for her and she wants the fans to know that her album is a true labor of love that will be ready soon but not rushed!

In our full interview Naija was open and left nothing off the table which is of course why her fans love and support her so much. She talked about creating a healthy co-parenting relationship and environment for her children, coping with embarrassing moments on and off stage plus transitioning from YouTube to becoming a R&B heavyweight!

Queen Naija Talks Valentines Day Love, New Single With Big Sean & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com

