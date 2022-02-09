T.i. Is Seriously Outside Changing Faces

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sounds like T.i. is really taking his comedian career to a whole new level. Even Nelly was a slight surprised to hear the news. Nelly also shows his support like a real friend. Nelly also gave TIP a heads up that he would come to his next show an heckle his jokes. T.i.’s confidence is growing after this 13 day straight comic spree. Putting smiles on peoples faces seems to keep T.I. most interested in the art.

Pskillz @PskillzFlo

Also On 97.9 The Beat: