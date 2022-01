The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like Kodak Black has found love in paradise. Press play and vibe with the Super Gremlin creator himself. His Boo thang Essence is all for the love and happiness.

Also, check out the new drip courtesy of the Florida rapper himself. Money makes the world go around. However Kodak has took that old saying to the next level , strip

club vibes.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: