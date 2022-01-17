10 Times Your Faves Sampled 2022 Urban One Honorees Gamble & Huff

Kenneth Gamble and Leon A. Huff helped shape the sound of soul in the ’70s with their work as a songwriting duo, who also had their own label, Philadelphia International Records.

Together the duo Gamble and Huff have written and produced 175 gold and platinum records, earning them an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the non-performer category in March 2008. Their duo are being honored at this year’s Urban One Honors, airing Monday January 17th at 8pm EST on TV One. Considering that “The Soundtrack of America” is this year’s theme, it’s only right that Gamble and Huff are being honored. Some of their most successful and recognizable hits include, “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, “Back Stabbers”, “For the Love of Money”, and “Love Train” by The O’Jays, and the Grammy-winning “Me and Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul.

Some of our younger readers might not know these songs, but best believe some of your faves have sampled them, so you gonna learn today.

Check out 10 times your faves sampled Gamble & Huff below!

10. 2 Chainz song “Money In The Way” samples “Can’t You See What You’re Doing to Me” by The Three Degrees, a Gamble & Huff production.

9. “This Can’t Be Life” by Jay-Z feat. Beanie Sigel and Scarface samples Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes “I Miss You” which was also produced by Gamble & Huff.

8. Pi’erre Bourne “Lovers” samples “It’s Forever (Extended Version)” by The Ebonys

7. Big K.R.I.T “Country Sh*t” samples the Gamble & Huff produced song “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” by Joe Simon

6. Nipsey Hussle’s song “All Get Right” samples The O’Jay’s “Who Am I” which was also produced by Gamble & Huff

5. Hip Hop classic “I’m Not A Player” by Big Pun borrows heavily from the O’Jays hit song “Darlin’ Darlin’ Baby” by The O’Jays

4. Kid Cudi’s “Hyyerr” samples “Early Morning Love” by Lou Rawls, produced by Gamble & Huff

3. Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Simon Says” samples “Me and Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul, another huge Gamble & Huff hit

2. “Devil’s Pie” by D’Angelo samples “And If I Had” by Teddy Pendergrass produced by Gamble & Huff

1. Drake’s song “Fake Love” samples “Backstabbers” by The O’Jays, which was produced by Gamble & Huff.

10 Times Your Faves Sampled 2022 Urban One Honorees Gamble & Huff was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: