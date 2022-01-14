Drake’s Got Game…Sorta

We know Drake is the big actor/artist of the decade/label owner and now it looks like we can add “basketball player” to his list of hats.

Video went viral yesterday of ‘October’s Very Own’ going 1-on-1 against the now Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry at FTX Arena. Of course the two got super cool when Drake unofficially helped coach the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title in 2019. He was so invested in the team, he even cashed out on his own custom championship ring!

Needless to say, it might just look like two friends having fun-but this is also the same guy who popped out with his airplane. Fans on social media were shocked Drake didn’t look to bad, although he might need a little more practice before he enters the big leagues.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P – 4P | Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack , Follow me on IG @jazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: