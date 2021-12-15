Boosie Is Big Mad Thanks To TMZ & ShadeRoom

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Boosie Boo is beyond mad, and currently furious with the coverage of his recent law suit for being removed from the Legends of Hip Hop Tour. Press

play for an realistic temperature of smoke , that he now has for TMZ . He also demanded The Shade Room to never ever post him again. Angered at the perception of

]the picture being painted in both complaints, watch as he defends himself with video footage.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: