Cheer South Oak Cliff High School To Victory At The BIG Watch Party

Dallas Independent School District, South Oak Cliff High School Alumni and community leadership invite all fans, residents and supporters of the school to a FREE watch party as the school competes for a UIL state football championship against Liberty Hill Saturday, December 18, 2021.
This Class 5A Division II state final will mark the first time in over 63 years for a Dallas ISD school has been in the position to win. The watch party will take place at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse 9191 South Polk Street Dallas, Texas 75232. Tailgating (Parking Lot A only) will begin at 8:30 AM, Doors open at 10:00am the BIG GAME starts at 11:00 am.
South Oak Cliff Watch Party Tickets
Please Keep The Following In Mind:
- no food or drink brought into the arena.
- no alcohol or weapons allowed on the property.
- everyone will go through metal detectors
- clear bag policy will be in effect
- no in and out
- Concessions sold through the contracted vendor
- Alumni may sell SOC Gear at the entrance prior to entering the facility
- Maximum capacity is 2,500
