Tech This Out News

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Big Data Confirms: We Still Love Superheros



Most Americans still enjoy superhero movies, but more and more say they’re getting tired of them. Superhero film fatigue among U.S. adults is up 6 points from a 2018 survey.



Tesla Autonomous Car Update



Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk pushed the use of cameras over other safety devices in his bid to build autonomous vehicles despite engineers’ safety concerns, who also worried that he was overpromising on the capabilities of the company’s Autopilot technology, according to interviews with 19 people who worked on the project over the last decade. Tesla at one stage incorporated radar into Autopilot, but three people who worked on the project said Musk urged its removal after he said cars should be able to operate with cameras alone, which he saw as “returning to first principles,” where solutions to problems are restarted from scratch.



San Francisco Robotaxi Waymo has Tens of Thousand on Waitlist



Waymo has given hundreds of people robotaxi rides since its test rollout in San Francisco in August, with tens of thousands more residents on a waitlist, the Alphabet Inc company’s co-chief executive said on Friday at the Reuters Next conference.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: