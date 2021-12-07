Just Incase You Have An iPhone This Video Is For You

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all Apple delivers a potential buzzer breaker. Yes the Iphone 13 and Pro Max are officially on the market with a variety of upgrades.

To some its more than just a updated camera. The internal and exterior of this piece of tech, has transformed more than you think. Press play and peep the hidden tricks

and features that Apple failed to mention .

Pskillz (@PskillzFLO)

