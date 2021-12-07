DFW
HomeDFW

Just Incase You Have An iPhone This Video Is For You

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all Apple delivers a potential buzzer breaker.  Yes the Iphone 13 and Pro Max are officially on the market with a variety of upgrades.

To some its more than just a updated camera. The internal and exterior of this piece of tech, has transformed more than you think. Press play and peep the hidden tricks

and features that Apple failed to mention .

Pskillz (@PskillzFLO)

Apple , iphone , iPHONE 13 , New Upgrade , Pro Max

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close