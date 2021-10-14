The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

If the rap game was the dope game, Benny The Butcher would be the Pablo Escobar of the business because he seems to be supplying heads all over with the work like he an’t get enough of it off.

This time around the Buffalo bully links up with RedCafe for Red’s visuals to “Money” where the two take to the streets of Times Square to goon it out after Red spends some time with Nore on the block. The cut did sample CNN’s classic “Blood Money” beat, so it made sense.

On a softer side, Kash Doll seems to be yearning for intimacy as she plays the bedroom in some skimpy lingerie before having “Hubby” tryouts while sitting on her throne for the Wale and Eric Bellinger assisted clip to “Single & Happy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hit-Boy, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

REDCAFE FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “MONEY”

KASH DOLL FT. WALE & ERIC BELLINGER – “SINGLE & HAPPY”

HIT-BOY – “BACK IN TRAFFIC”

MONEYBAGG YO – “THEY MADD”

TOOSII – “WHAT I’M ON”

MONEYBAGG YO – “INDUSTRY”

REESE YOUNGN – “LAST TIME”

BANKROLL BUNA – “DANGEROUS”

LIGHTSKINNEDKEISHA – “MARGARITA”

RedCafe ft. Benny The Butcher “Money,” Kash Doll ft. Wale & Eric Bellinger “Single & Happy” & More | Daily Visuals 10.14.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: