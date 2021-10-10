Lil Nas X Says Hip-Hop Doesn’t Respect Him

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X recently sat down for an interview with XXL and he spoke about the disrespect he feels from the Hip-Hop community.

“Honestly, I don’t feel as respected in hip-hop or many music places in general,” he said. “But these are communities that I am a part of, whether people would like it or not. This is something that I wanted to do because, not that my entire album is rap, but there are rap tracks on my album. I am a rapper. I am a pop star. I am a gay artist. But it’s like, I belong in these places, you know?”

Do you think Lil Nas X will gain respect in the Hip-Hop community?

Source: Hiphopdx.com

– @officialkikij

