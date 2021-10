The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like the “No More Parties” princess is back with another catchy up beat banger. Coi Leray delivers some fall vibes via her new visual to the track called “Twinnem”.

Grab your tuxedo and tap twice. Watch her do her thang via the mansion and golf course.

