Nick Cannon Scores New Day Time Talk Show

Looks like the prank wars between Kevin Hart & icon Nick Cannon has just leveled up a couple notches. Kevin had the last laugh via internet after blasting Nick Cannons’ personal cell phone number across bill boards in the Us in major cities. Now Nick Is back like never, never, never before. Check out the above links to see what type of game Nick has just added to the fire. Kevin Harts private jet now has Nick Cannon’s face and body along the side of it with a custom wrap, plus a caption “Kevin Rides The Cannon”. Its Also a cross promo for Nick Cannon’s new Day Time talk show called “Hey Nick”. This prank was just in time for the Fall season along with the show on Fox.

