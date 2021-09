The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Mr. Hotline Bling aka Drake is in the lead, with the Labor Day Weekend clout award. Tag teaming two Atl giants in the rap game wouldn’t be a bad gamble. Press play and peep the new bathroom banger. Song called “Way 2 Sexy” video & verse appearances by Young Thug , and Future. 1980’s Workout vibes in full effect, watch how it all comes together.

