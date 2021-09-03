Kids Pull Nasty Prank During Important School Board Meeting

We all remember the days pranking our siblings or each other, right?

Well, some students in Henrico County, Virginia took things to the next level and decided it would be fun to prank their school board members…and over 7 million people saw it happen. SEE BELOW!

To be fair…the kids did do a pretty good job-but we all know there’s going to be some serious consequences after this one. In case you’re still confused on what’s happening-here’s some help if you didn’t pick up on the foul play. Play the clip above again, listen closely, and read along.

Phil McCrackin – Feel My Cr*ck In

Souk Mahidik – Suck My D****

Ophelia Michawk – I Feel on My C***

Eileen Dover – I Leaned Over

Don Kiddick – Donkey D****

Wayne Curries – W*nker – a person who masturbates

