Exclusive: Watch OG Bobby Billions Talk About His Hit Record Outside, Rapper Mo3, Dallas Verzuz, Fatherhood & More!

Jazze Maxie got a chance to sit down with Dallas Rapper OG Bobby Billions and we talked about his hit record “Outside” featuring the late rapper Mo3. He talked about how the collaboration came about and that he didn’t know Mo3 had completed the record until after he passed away. OG Bobby Billions also talks about the state of rap in Dallas. When asked about a Dallas Verzuz that he would like to see if he couldn’t participate he names Trap Boy Freddy, Yella Beezy and more. He also talks about being a new father and how being a father has changed his life. Please check out this very candid interview with OG Bobby Billions and continue to support his music and all of his career goals.

Who would you like to see in a Dallas Verzuz? Do you agree with OG Bobby Billions picks?

