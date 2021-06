The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Mo3 fans dedicated there Memorial Day Monday by paying tributes to his birthday, in Oak cliff physically on the Highway 35 . Yes, it was the last place he was gun down, however his spirit, & talents still live on through the hearts and hands of his supporters. Press play and watch the stalled out cars pull out the balloons, and “other” party favors in respects to “Lil Melvin” aka Mo3.

