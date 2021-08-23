Boosie Splashing Cash For The Crate Challenge

CLOSE
Looks like the Louisiana legend Boosie is hip, to the new internet trend. Yes stacking crates is the latest game added, to the Hood Olympics . Press play and watch the energy, and
desperate vibes to secure the bag. R&B star Yk Osiris is on the block and anti ups the bet to 3 thousand bucks. Does he make it across or nah? The origin of this new challenge
traces back to Tik tok earlier this month , with a viral 15.3 million people watching the insane fall. Thanks to 9 mag tv for the recap vid.
