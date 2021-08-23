Crazy Over Crates: Where Are They Finding Them Anyway?

OMG the internet is Bacc At it Again! The latest trend to hit the social streets is called the #CrateChallenge -and yes, it is as dangerous as it sounds. Willing adrenaline junkies find tons of crates (from who knows where) and stack them in the shape of a pyramid. Then, they attempt to go from one side of the crate pyramid to the other step-by-step. Many have failed….and many more have failed. Hopefully this challenge doesn’t last long, as if hospitals aren’t already full from COVID-19 patients. Check out some of the champs and wieneys of the Crate Challenge Era.

