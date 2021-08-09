K Woods Foundation To Hold 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament In Park Hill, Staten Island

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Wu-Tang Clan might’ve been able to make it out of Park Hill in Staten Island. But unfortunately, not many other residents can go on to become Hip-Hop icons like the killer bees.

With that being the case the K Woods Foundation in the Park Hill section of Staten Island is holding a 3-on-3 basketball tournament this August to engage the community and give participants something to get involved in. But the foundation can’t do it on their own and are hoping the culture lends a hand and donates to their GoFundMe in order to get the ball rolling and bouncing on the court in the rugged lands of Shaolin.

“The K Woods Foundation is dedicated to youth development and building community through teamwork and leadership. We aim to create opportunities for children and families to grow through a steady commitment to health, educational attainment, and human welfare. Using education and unique experiences to build trust, we create meaningful connections and maximize the resulting impact on the community.”

The 3-on-3 tournament goes down Saturday, August 28. Ultimately, the K Woods Foundation hopes to build a community center in Park Hill.

So what y’all waiting for? A new Wu-Tang album? Donate today and help some kids get on the court and cook like Raekwon does in the studio.

