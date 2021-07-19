Listen: Kathleen Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer At Duncanville ISD Discusses 2021 Career Opportunities

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie recently interviewed Kathleen Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer At Duncanville ISD Discusses 2021 – 2022 Career Opportunities on the Community Calendar. They are currently looking to hiring in various positions throughout the Duncanville ISD. Check out the interview below:

If you are interested in applying for any of these positions please apply here https://skyward.iscorp.com/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsfinduncanvilletx/rappljoblst484.w?hqrbgrtid=165162

