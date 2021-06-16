We have many things to celebrate! It’s Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and this week would have been the legend Tupac’s 50th birthday. The ladies undress cancel culture and the ‘Cater 2 U’ lyrics while also breaking down Wendy William’s flirtation with married men. You will not want to miss this.

We’ll wrap it out with the best of Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress! Is chivalry dead?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

It’s a new chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

Father’s Day is this weekend! Get your last-minute gifts from Macy’s. Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel @dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20 “Cater 2 U” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: