The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

There are always two , now days three sides to a story. The internet via social media went viral stating that Pooh Shiesty was robbed inside a strip club for about 40 thousand dollars. The cell phone footage shows a situation and commotion in The Miami strip joint. Press play and you’ll get Pooh’s answer via ig story.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: