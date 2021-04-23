Watch: James McGee Discuss 2021 Financial Literacy Event Happening On April 24th!

Recently, Jazze Maxie interviewed James McGee President Of Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation about their upcoming Virtual event on Saturday April 24h. The events starts at 10am until 2pm and they will have various speakers available to speak to young in the 3rd grade to adults. The event is free and you can register to attend here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-financial-literacy-fair-tickets-145320231725
Check out the interview:
Here’s more information about the schedule of this event:
About this Event
Guest Speaker Introduction: 10:00 am to 10:10 am
Time: 10:15 to 11:00
Grades 3rd to 5th
Instructor:
Steven L. Cobb, Ph.D.
Associate Dean for Administrative Affairs
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS)
Director, Center for Economic Education
Interim Co-Director and Board Member – Texas Council on Economic Education
Time: 11:15 to 12:00 pm
Grades 6th to 8th
Instructor:
Steven L. Cobb, Ph.D.
Associate Dean for Administrative Affairs
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS)
Director, Center for Economic Education
Interim Co-Director and Board Member – Texas Council on Economic Education
Time: 12:15 pm to 1:00 pm
Grades 9th to 12th
Instructor:
Michael Bailey
Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CRA Officer at American First National Bank
Time: 1:15 to 2:00 pm
Adults 18 and Up
Instructor: TBD
2:00 pm Closing Remarks and Questions
