Watch: James McGee Discuss 2021 Financial Literacy Event Happening On April 24th!

Recently, Jazze Maxie interviewed James McGee President Of Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation about their upcoming Virtual event on Saturday April 24h. The events starts at 10am until 2pm and they will have various speakers available to speak to young in the 3rd grade to adults. The event is free and you can register to attend here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-financial-literacy-fair-tickets-145320231725

Check out the interview:

Here’s more information about the schedule of this event:

About this Event

Guest Speaker Introduction: 10:00 am to 10:10 am

Time: 10:15 to 11:00

Grades 3rd to 5th

Instructor:

Steven L. Cobb, Ph.D.

Associate Dean for Administrative Affairs

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS)

Director, Center for Economic Education

Interim Co-Director and Board Member – Texas Council on Economic Education

Time: 11:15 to 12:00 pm

Grades 6th to 8th

Instructor:

Time: 12:15 pm to 1:00 pm

Grades 9th to 12th

Instructor:

Michael Bailey

Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer

CRA Officer at American First National Bank

Time: 1:15 to 2:00 pm

Adults 18 and Up

Instructor: TBD

2:00 pm Closing Remarks and Questions

