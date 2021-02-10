Black Excellence LIVE 2-Time Emmy Award-Winning Entrepreneur Leah Frazier

Leah Frazier is a 2-Time Emmy Award-Winning entrepreneur and was recognized as one of Dallas’ most successful women for 2015. She is a multi-licensed attorney turned marketing and communications guru, who unapologetically left the practice of law to pursue her entrepreneurial ventures. In 2020, Leah was recognized by Dallas Innovates as one of the Future 50 Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth for tech, innovation and disruption and recently won the 2020 “Inno on Fire” award from American Inno’s North Texas Inno media outlet, for her service to the startup, small business and entrepreneurial community.

