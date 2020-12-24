The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With Casanova facing hella time thanks to someone dropping dime on him, expect the Brooklyn rapper to get on his grizzly something serious before feds possibly send him upstate for the foreseeable future. Today the grinding resumes.

Getting on his LA vibe for his Snoop Dogg assisted visuals to “211,” Casanova takes on the role of O-Dog from Menace II Society before Snoop Dogg gets his Blaxplotation film on. Joint was hella entertaining.

Back in Brooklyn Young M.A. goes shopping for leathers and furs with her crew while burning trees on the street for her clip to “Kold World.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 38 Spesh & Benny The Butcher, Peso Peso, and more.

CASANOVA FT. SNOOP DOGG – “211”

YOUNG M.A – “KOLD WORLD”

38 SPESH & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “STASH BOX”

PHILTHY RICH FT. BABY’S WORLD – “BLACK BALLED”

PESO PESO – “BACK IN BLOOD”

RITTZ FT. CANDICE – “DRUNK ON CHRISTMAS”

Casanova ft. Snoop Dogg “211,” Young M.A “Kold World” & More | Daily Visuals 12.24.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: