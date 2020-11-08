Keep Asian Doll & King Von’s Family In Your Prayers

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Asian Doll is taking Chicago bred rapper King Von, recent murder a little harder as the days go by. Based off all the ink tattoo’s, and multiple social media post of pic collages, its quite obvious that these two were on another level of love. Press play to see why you need to include Asian Doll, & his family in your prayers for strength during this time of bereavement. A young 22 year old has been arrested and charged in the murder of King Von.

