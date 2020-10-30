Harlem Street Legend Guy Fisher Is Now A Free Man

Even though Harlem’s underworld has been stained with several high profile snitches, but one OG who refused to fold. The man who ran uptown like a Fortune 500 company is finally home.

Earlier this week Don Diva Magazine revealed that Guy Fisher had been released. For those not in the know, the Bronx native was a principal member of LeroyNicky Barnes’ infamous drug organization in the 1970’s. “After serving over 30 years in federal prison, he has been given a medical pardon and was released yesterday” the caption read.

Named “The Council” the crew would be responsible for millions in heroin sales throughout the New York metropolitan area. So much so that their success became a major concern for the local mafia rackets. But as with most criminal empires the police quickly took notice and strategized on how to take them down. Ironically the outfit’s top boss, Leroy “Nicky” Barnes, made the task easier for them.

The crime boss attracted a lot of national attention and eventually landed a cover of a New York Times in 1977 that seemingly put his face in the mind of every federal agent in the country. He would eventually be sentenced to life in 1978. While in prison he found that his assets were not being managed and his crew stopped paying his lawyers. The cherry on top would be allegations that Fisher was romantically involved with his lady while he was away which was his reason for flipping and becoming an informant for the government. His testimony would land Guy in federal prison for 30 years.

Along with his street enterprising he would be a critical figure in the history of The Apollo when he funded the renovation of the iconic performance venue prior to going in. Since then his name has been named dropped by various rappers including Cam’ron. While imprisoned, Fisher has received his Master’s and PhD in Sociology.

