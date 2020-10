Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

The “I know you prayed for my down fall” rapper Tee Grizzley shows up about 30 minutes early to welcome home his brother, after a 5 year stayaway Watch the vibes, and special package Tee Grizzley presented to his kinfolk.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

