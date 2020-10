Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out Cardi B dropping gems about the Birking bag and hip hop game running hand and hand to produce fashion trends. Ya Ya, Floyd MayWeather’s daughter mom taps in to clear up any confusion over her daughters comments.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo

Also On 97.9 The Beat: