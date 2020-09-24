Lets Take A Peek Inside Kobe’s Closet

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant takes every viewer viewing through a quick memory lane, emotional moment. Check out what she came across while inside his closet. For “Keep Sake” may be a under statement , however she is entitled share and grieve however she wants. Paying tribute, while keeping his legacy alive ,seems to be the vibes and energy, after watching the social media post.

