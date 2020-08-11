Cardi BTakes Up For Kylie Jenner

After an official petition started to get Kylie’s cameo removed from the WAP video, Cardi took to social media to respond to the naysayers.

“Normani is one of the best female artist that dance Like she dances her f*ckin *ss off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your *ss. Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about .This is not about f*ckin race.”

The petition garnered more than 50,000 signatures roughly 24 hours after it was created.

Common and Tiffany Haddish are officially an item!

I mean it really seemed like they were trying to keep things under wraps but we couldn’t help but notice these two quarantining together and being spotted on several occasions. Well, its officially official and Common had no hesitation gushing about his new love.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Defends Choice To Put Kylie Jenner In WAP Video was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: