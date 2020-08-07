The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 8-7-2020

Happy Good Friday! Everyday above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So here are some things to avoid to keep the Good Friday news going:

5. You Get Woke Up

I’m not saying it’s bad you WOKE UP; being alive is going okay. But when someone disturbs your sleep right when you start drooling…..you wanna shoot somebody. So be like me and put your phone on silent. If somebody died, they’ll still be dead when you wake up.

4. You Go Out

Listen you gotta get out the house. But that doesn’t mean you gotta go to a party with 300 people breathing air that smells like Hennessy and used condoms! When you wake up with a fever, don’t say nothing.

3. You Watch the News

It’s a great idea to stay informed, but sometimes you gotta unplug. How many times can you watch Trump lie or Joe Biden embarrass himself? Take a break from the ignorance on tv; watch ‘Love and Hip Hop.’

2. You Fall in Love

Love is a beautiful thing…so I’ve heard. But you fell for this man right before your ratchet cousin was gonna take you out. Now you gone be home under a blanket watching ‘Moesha,’ looking at your friends; IG stories to live vicariously through them…waiting on that man. Ah, love…

1. YOU Ruin Your Friday!

You’ve probably heard someone say that someone “made them mad.” You’re in control of your own emotions; it’s up to you what you allow to bother you. Remember, not everyone deserves to be in your space. Protect your peace. And if you can’t do that, keep your negative ass away from me.

