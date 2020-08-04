CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

J Cole Caught On Camera In Shoe Store

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

The Dreamville rapper was caught on camera, but was with all in positive vibes, from loyal fans, Who ever knew that a quick Puma promotion would turn into a real deal meet and greet                   J Cole. Fans still got to be close close in the midst of all  the social distancing restrictions. Pure love from a true artist. Press play to hear this fans, random request.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Caguht On Camera , fan love , Footlocker , j cole , Loyal Customers , Puma

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close