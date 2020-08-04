J Cole Caught On Camera In Shoe Store

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Dreamville rapper was caught on camera, but was with all in positive vibes, from loyal fans, Who ever knew that a quick Puma promotion would turn into a real deal meet and greet J Cole. Fans still got to be close close in the midst of all the social distancing restrictions. Pure love from a true artist. Press play to hear this fans, random request.

