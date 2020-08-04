City Girl Jt Live With Queen Naija Then This Happened

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

This video maybe a potential spoiler alert for any true City Girl fans. Press play to hear a new possible collab on a R&B slow song featuring the City Girls and Queen Naija. Is it already done, or are they stunting & fronting. Either way the heat is on the way. JT seems like she is bout it bout it asap & of course Queen wouldn’t leave sis hanging.

P-skillz @PskillzFlo

Also On 97.9 The Beat: