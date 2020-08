Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Yessir its official Big Draco aka Soulja Boy Is back on your timelines ready to turn up. Soulja even spits a few bars, while even checking on fans health. Press play to hear what the internet pioneer has been cooking up under the “SODMG” brand.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: