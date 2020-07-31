Mulatto Just Tagged Team With Gucci On A Gucci

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Mulatto is back at it again making her stamp in the South. How ever with this well familiar world wide, classic. She can secure her title for the country . With Gucci Mane, being the originator of the song and actually adding a verse that sounds like a lottery win. “Freaky Girl ” has just been revamped and stamped with “Big LOTTo” new female hardcore choice of bar delivery. Gucci Mane also gives credit to the producer, DFW’s very own @JwhiteDidIT.

