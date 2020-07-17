STREAMED: Drake & DJ Khaled Return with Bangers “Greece” & “Popstar,” Kyle Shares Sophomore Album “See You When I Am Famous,” & More

DJ Khaled & Drake — “Greece” & “Popstar”

DJ Khaled and Drake deliver a double dose of new music. The dynamic duo join forces once again for the two-track pack featuring their new singles “Greece” and “Popstar.”

Drizzy uses one of Khaled’s famous catchphrases on the latter cut, which was produced by Khaled, OZ, and David & Eli. “And another one and I’m troublesome / I’m a popstar but this shit ain’t bubble gum,” he raps. “You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun / But my manager’s with 20 hoes in Buddakan.”

“Greece” allows Drake to flex his melodic stylings. This time around, he sings about lavish trips and lavish whips over OZ and Tiggi’s production. “Rolls Royce in Hidden Hills / Bags full of hundred dollar bills,” he adds. “Jogging passed your wife, she’s getting chills / All because I kept it real.”

The singles appear to be a sign of things to come from a forthcoming DJ Khaled project. Earlier this week, he announced his 12th studio album will be titled Khaled Khaled. It will follow last year’s Father of Asahd.

Stream “Greece” and “Popstar” below.

Joey Bada$$ — The Light Pack

Joey Bada$$ is back with The Light Pack. Three years removed from All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, the Pro Era emcee unleashes three new songs with this EP.

Pusha T is the project’s lone guest on “No Explanation,” while Statik Selektah, Swizz Beatz, and Sean C & LV provide production.

Bada$$ utilizes this opportunity to speak on his success and his mission. “I’m already on my seventh figure,” he raps. “But I got other things on my mind that’s much bigger / Like bein’ the voice to this voiceless generation / And fill the void, I can’t avoid this temptation.”

Elsewhere, Joey compares himself to a mixture of Mahatma Ghandi and Muhammad Ali “trapped in a rapper’s body.” Later, he adds: “I done made ten million spitting verses and still not losing sight of my purpose / Still shedding light beneath the surface.”

Joey took to social media to celebrate this new release. “It’s been 3 long years, so how bout 3 new songs for your Mind, Body & Soul?” he wrote. “LOVE to you ALL.”

Stream The Light Pack below.

Blu & Exile — Miles: From An Interlude Called Life

Blu & Exile have been making music together for more than a decade. Now, the critically lauded longtime friends return with their newest project together, Miles.

The album title is a nod to the iconic Miles Davis. “I swore one day that I would have my own boy / Who was born in Los Angeles and not in Illinois,” Blu raps on “All The Blues.” “Born full of joy, just like my family / Ready to be exactly what we all planned to be / A love so strong that no one could take away / So we could live as long as anybody ’till this day / And I would name him Miles after Miles Davis.”

Miguel, Aloe Blacc, Aceyalone, Iman Omari, and Fashawn are among the many artists featured on this project.

“It’s all about coming full circle,” he explained in an interview with Complex. “We’re bringing it back to some of our traditional sounds and the grassroots that we come with. We’re bringing it back to basics, and we decided to go and pull from some of the people who helped pioneer our sounds.”

Stream Miles: From An Interlude Called Life below.

Jhené Aiko — Chilombo (Deluxe)

Shortly after dropping her Chilombo LP, Jhené Aiko returns with the album’s deluxe edition. It features nine new songs, including the ultra relevant new single, “Summer 2020.”

Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Mila J, and Kehlani are among the deluxe edition’s new guests. The original album already featured Big Sean, H.E.R., Future, Miguel, Ab-Soul, Nas, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Chilombo carries great significance for Jhené. “The reason why I decided to name my album Chilombo, it’s my last name,” she told Billboard at the time of the original release. “A lot of people think Aiko is my last name but that’s really one of my middle names. Chilombo is a name that my father gave himself…in his 20s. Now, me and all my siblings kind of are a little tribe of Chilombos.”

Listen to Chilombo (Deluxe) below.

KYLE — SEE YOU WHEN I’M FAMOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!

A year after dropping his Light of Mine LP, rising rapper KYLE unveils his newest project, SEE YOU WHEN I’M FAMOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!.

The California rhymers enlists some familiar faces for the LP, including Tyga, Rich The Kid, Rico Nasty, Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Bryson Tiller, Raphael Saadiq, and Too $hort, among others.

“The road to getting here was long and at times turbulent and confusing…but I’ve grown into a better version of myself through it all, and most importantly I feel like I’ve reconciled and reconnected with my true fans.”

The album’s cover features Kyle’s high school portrait with the album title as his senior quote. “I made this album so I could bring [this] message back to you (my fans),” he wrote in a statement to supporters. “You have nothing to fear but fear itself. Believe in yourself. Even if no one else does. Just like I did when I wrote this quote: SEE YOU WHEN I’M FAMOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!”

STREAMED: Drake & DJ Khaled Return with Bangers “Greece” & “Popstar,” Kyle Shares Sophomore Album “See You When I Am Famous,” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: