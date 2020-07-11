That City Girls Documentary Episode 2

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Another release from Quality Control‘s diamond princesses City Girls . Check out another episode from the City Girl documentary series of life behind the microphone. Yung Miami & JT are here to shut sh*t down. But in this episode watch the pressures & stress hurdles that come with the limelight. Does she hold it down or nah. Bet award practice , choreography & internet backlash. Episode 2 brings us in touch with the real struggle of artist development.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: